Dragon Ball Super Drops New Details About Vegeta's Destroyer Form

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are some heroes fans can't help but root for. Goku is high on the list, but Vegeta has become a fan favorite in recent years. The fandom has been begging for Vegeta to get a power boost for arcs now, and it seems Akira Toriyama is ready to make that wish a reality. So if you are one of Vegeta's fans, you will want to here the latest update on his destroyer form.

The whole thing went down this week courtesy of Dragon Ball Super's website. It was there a special draft preview went live for chapter 75. All eyes turned to the update as the manga has been dangling fans with a big cliffhanger about Vegeta's new power. As it turns out, the form makes Vegeta remarkably similar to the Incredible Hulk.

The beating continues. Vegeta: “The way I am now, the more my fighting spirit burns, the stronger I grow!” And that’s it. The full chapter will be out in about a week, per the norm pic.twitter.com/iGIJ3m8kVU — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 12, 2021

The drafts for chapter 75 seem to take place at its start, and Vegeta is seen preening his new power. Granolah is very confused by Vegeta's form and how it can have limitless power. It does not take long for Vegeta to school the sniper, and his explanation comes straight from the Marvel Universe.

"The way I am now, the more my fighting spirit burns, the stronger I grow," Vegeta shares. The Saiyan goes on to flash his foe a wild smile, and his battle with Granolah continues from there.

As you can see, Vegeta shares some information here about his destroyer form, and his blurb makes it sound as if he is the Hulk. In the Marvel Universe, the Hulk gets stronger as he gets angrier, so his power is theoretically limitless. In the same way, Vegeta shares this gift as his passion for battle seems to know no bounds. But as he fights on with Granolah, Vegeta could hit a wall that not even Beerus saw coming.

