Dragon Ball Super Drops Drafts of Chapter 75: Read

Dragon Ball Super is pushing forward these days with its anime's second movie, but that is not the only thing going on. For those who didn't know, the manga is continuing its own stories these days, and its second original arc is in the thick of it. Now, a new preview has gone live for chapter 75 ahead of its debut, and fans are eager to see what's going on with Vegeta right about now.

As you can see below, a slew of drafts went live for chapter 75 this week. This Dragon Ball Super preview, which comes every month, was much-anticipated this time around thanks to Vegeta. After all, the Saiyan closed the manga's previous chapter with a new transformation that netizens want to know more about.

The beating continues. Vegeta: “The way I am now, the more my fighting spirit burns, the stronger I grow!” And that’s it. The full chapter will be out in about a week, per the norm pic.twitter.com/iGIJ3m8kVU — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 12, 2021

The draft begins with Vegeta in his new form, and the Saiyan looks even demonic thanks to his new state. The hero is shown tossing Granolah around like a puppet, and Vegeta tells the sniper that things are about to get rough. He goes on to say this new form increases in strength alongside his fighting spirit, and as we all know by now, Vegeta is not lacking in that department.

Though short, this promo of chapter 75 promises some important things. For one, it shows that Vegeta's form is living up to expectations, and he was right to show up Granolah with the boost. It also promises to teach the sniper a lesson about being overly confident, but Granolah could still have tricks up his sleeve. When he wished to be the universe's most powerful fighter, Vegeta had no yet entered this form. He may have been the strongest then, but our Saiyan has shifted the balance with his godly state. So for now, Dragon Ball Super fans can only guess at this battle's winner...!

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Super preview? Are you excited to see more of Vegeta's new form? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.