‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Makes Big Changes To Frost

Universe 6’s Frost was one of the more interesting new additions to the Dragon Ball franchise. Although he was revealed to be as crooked as Freeza in the Universe 6 arc, the character really made a name for himself in the Universal Survival arc.

But while the character didn’t accomplish much (other than having the honor of being the first and only character to break the Tournament of Power’s rules), Frost has undergone major changes in the Dragon Ball Super manga and had a strong run in the tournament.

Chapter 34 of the manga has just released, and the Tournament of Power is underway. But as the start of the tournament in the last chapter showed, things in the manga don’t play out in the same fashion as they did in the anime. While Freeza and Frost team up in both the manga and anime, Freeza betrays Frost and eliminates him. Angry, Frost tries to retaliate from the stands but is erased by Zeno for trying to interfere and breaking the rules.

In the manga, Frost does a lot more under Freeza’s wing. Following Freeza’s orders, he eliminates both Krillin and Tien from the tournament. Then after trying to eliminate Master Roshi gets rough, he and Freeza turn their attention to other universes, with Frost eliminating much of Universe 9 himself. But then, Freeza betrays him here as well.

But it’s not by promising to power up and show Frost another level of power (and then blasting him away), Freeza just simply pushes Frost out. Frost takes is easier too, as he’s not angered enough at the betrayal to get himself erased. These new moments for Frost are neat and it’s just one of the many reasons Dragon Ball Super fans should look into the manga version.

