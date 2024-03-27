Dragon Ball Super Reveals Gohan's Epic Ultra Instinct Knockout

Dragon Ball Super's latest chapter arrives on a bittersweet note, as Akira Toriyama tragically passed prior to the release of the latest installment. While the series has seen manga artist Toyotaro taking the reins of the Z-Fighters' adventures, Toriyama offered major contributions to the story that has continued to follow Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters. In Chapter 103, we are shown the conclusion of the fight featuring father and son as Gohan might have proven that he is the strongest hero in the shonen universe.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 103, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Ever since Gohan gained his new transformation in the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, many shonen fans have wondered how the Z-Fighter stacks up to his dear old dad. Goku's Ultra Instinct has seen quite a few changes since he first gained the form during the Tournament of Power, as his fights against Moro and Granolah have borne some serious fruit. In a shocking turn, Gohan is able to deliver a blow that might have put to bed which Z-Fighter is the strongest.

Gohan Victory, Goku Loss

While we don't receive a definitive answer as to which form is strongest, Gohan is able to hit his father so hard that Goku transforms back into his base form. In a shocking twist, Gohan manages to be speedy enough to overpower Goku's Ultra Instinct and perhaps proving that he reigns supreme. Unfortunately, the battle doesn't so much give us a victor but it does give way to Gohan and Broly having a sparring match of their own.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super is on an indefinite hiatus as the future without Akira Toriyama is uncertain. When announcing Toriyama's death, the official Dragon Ball website confirmed that the shonen creator was still working on several projects related to the Z-Fighters and the status of these projects remains a mystery. If Chapter 103 is indeed the final manga installment of Dragon Ball Super, the series went out with a bang.

Do you think Gohan has become the strongest Z-Fighter in the Dragon Ball universe at this point?