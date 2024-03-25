Dragon Ball Updates the Battle of Who's Most Powerful: Goku or Gohan

Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month. Not long ago, the series brought Son Goku and Gohan together on the battlefield for a long-awaited fight. As a way to end the manga's Super Hero arc, the father-son duo decided to revisit the old question of which one of them is most powerful. So of course, the question is whether Dragon Ball actually committed to an answer.

Can you guess how the battle turned out? Well if you assumed Dragon Ball hedged the whole battle, you would be right.

As Dragon Ball Super pitted Goku against Gohan, the pair immediately moved into their top transformations. This meant Gohan Beast got a taste of action against Ultra Instinct Goku. During the battle, Gohan was so strong that he managed to punch Ultra Instinct out of Goku. So while he had raw power on his side, Vegeta made it clear that Goku's experience in battle gave him an equal edge.

The fight ends in a tie as Goku bows away from Gohan first. This left plenty of fans convinced in the son's power, but Goku made sure to correct that belief. Not long after summoning Broly to fight Gohan, Goku admitted he wasn't fighting to win. The only thing the Saiyan wanted was to test Gohan, so he pulled out enough strength to do just that.

Like always, Dragon Ball is playing coy about Goku and Gohan's power levels. The two fighters are extremely strong, and their powers are very different from one another. There is no telling whether Dragon Ball will ever settle the father-son score. But for now, we know the pair are on equal footing at the minimum.

If you are not caught up on Dragon Ball Super, the manga is on hiatus so you can check out its current run. The series is available on the Shonen Jump app.

