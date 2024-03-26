Dragon Ball Super Nails Goku's Reunion With Pan

Dragon Ball Super has brought the Super Hero arc to an end, and the newest chapter has nailed the reunion between Goku and his granddaughter Pan! Dragon Ball Super's manga recently wrapped up a special epilogue following the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and that meant it had a much fuller ending than seen in the movie itself as well. Dragon Ball Super was able to explore some of the new ideas from the movie in a much more expanded fashion, and that meant some big moments for Goku and the other fighters before it ended.

With the extra time expanding on the end of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the Dragon Ball Super manga offered more time for Goku to spend time with the rest of his family. Reuniting with Gohan in the previous chapter to see just how strong his son had gotten with the unlocked Gohan Beast form, the newest chapter of the series brings him another reunion as the final moments reunites him with Pan in the kind of perfect way that fans love seeing Pan and Goku's dynamic in the past.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Pan Reunite

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 picks up with the fight between Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast on Beerus' planet, and it ends with Goku being satisfied on how strong his son has become and is excited by the potential for future fights to come. Then it kicks into high gear with a fight between Broly and all of the other Saiyans there, and ends in a chaotic but fun way as each of the Saiyans tire themselves out. When it's time to head back to Earth, Goku forgets all about Pan for a moment.

Locking onto Piccolo's energy to head back to Earth, Gohan and the others go to pick up Pan. While she's happy to see her dad, she's surprised to see her grandfather. It seems like Gohan introduces him to her for the first real time, and she immediately decides to challenge him to seemingly be sure. Popping up behind him, Goku blocks her kick and the two young Saiyans have a happy reunion. They even race back home to continue testing one another's strength.

It's the perfect reflection of the dynamic between Goku and Pan fans have seen in the past, so how did you like their reunion?