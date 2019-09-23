Dragon Ball Super Puts Earth in Moro’s Crosshairs

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is paving the road to the big climax of the new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, and it looks like that final battle will be going down on Earth! Dragon Ball Super has been dropping breadcrumbs all throughout this new arc that suggested Earth would have a central role to play in it – but chapter 52 of the manga makes it undeniably clear, as Moro’s gang arrives on Earth and has a major battle with Piccolo. Thanks to the Namekian warrior standing tall and defending the Earth, Moro’s boys have now called in the boss himself!

WARNING: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 52 SPOILERS Follow!

While Moro and his powered-up gang of convicts from the Galactic Patrol prison are busy out terrorizing the universe and consuming planets, one faction of the gang – the ruthless Macreni Gang – has been scheming on their own. The Macrenis have been looting planet after planet on the hunt for “Blue Aurum,” a mineral that serves as a fuel source for spacecraft. As it turns out, Earth has quite a stockpile of Blue Aurum, which brings the Macrenis to the planet on their biggest looting grab yet. The Macrenis figure Earth to be an easy world to pillage – what they didn’t count on were Piccolo and Dende, who are both trying to tune into what’s been happening no New Namek – and why they cannot make contact with their fellow Namekians anymore.

Piccolo senses the Macrenis coming from a mile away and intercepts their craft, but the Western-style space bandits try to bushwack the Namekian fighter. Despite the gang showing off a formidable array of powers (energy whips, telekinesis, limb-stretching), they’re not even close to being a match for Piccolo. However, the Macrenis pull a fast one, fooling Piccolo into thinking they’re unauthorized tourists on Earth. Bulma arrives in time to confirm that the Macrenis are a threat, allowing Piccolo to take them down for good, but it’s too little, too late. The Macrenis get a call out to Moro; even though it gets cut off quickly, the notion that his gang was thwarted on Earth makes Moro think that world is fully worth consuming.

It’s now on Goku and Vegeta (and their respective new training regiments) to unlock new powers to stop Moro, before Moro can consume all life on Earth! No pressure.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.