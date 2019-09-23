Dragon Ball Super Teases Major Promotion for the Z-Fighters

Dragon Ball Super is putting some serious pressure on Universe 7 these days. While the anime fiddles around doing nothing, the manga is going on stronger than ever thanks to the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. The story has ushered in a new villain named Moro who could go toe-to-toe with any Dragon Ball Z baddie, and he is such a big threat that some backup is needed to take him on.

And who can you call when Vegeta and Goku are missing in action? Well, if you are Jaco, then you head to Earth and call upon some select Z-Fighters.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned about the Galactic Patrol’s dilemma. The army needs help to round up all of Moro’s allies, but they need help to do that. As such, Jaco comes up with the plan to promote the Z-Fighters from Dragon Ball Z into full-fledged patrolmen just like he did to the Saiyans.

It is Bulma who shares this news with fans, but Dende doesn’t seem too excited. After all, Piccolo had just left to fight some of those Moro scouts. When the group asked if Jaco was coming to get Piccolo, he did not waste any time saying yes.

“Darn right,” he says before adding, “Maybe also Son Goku’s son, or those baldies? I’m heading your way, so gather them up.”

“Krillin and Tienshinhan? You got it,” the gang replies.

The chapter does not end with the team reuniting for their promotion, but it seems like the Z-Fighters are going to be tasked with culling Moro at the knees. Goku and Vegeta can focus on the actual baddie, but his ring needs to be stopped. With Earth in the fray, the Z-Fighters are going to have to step up again to fight, and fans are excited to see these folks battle again. And as always, Yamcha will be put to the sidelines despite all his best efforts.

