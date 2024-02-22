Dragon Ball Cosplay Transforms With Cell

An awesome Dragon Ball Z cosplay has gone viral for transforming Imperfect Cell to his second, Semi-Perfect form! Dragon Ball is gearing up to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's manga hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this Fall, and that means it's now the perfect time to look back and think of all of the moments from the past that still stand out to this day. This of course means looking back on some of the biggest fights and villains, and there are few with more impact on fans than Cell.

Dragon Ball's Cell left such an impact on the franchise that he's been seen in many forms since his initial debut (with Cell Max being the most recent appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero), but there are a few that still stand out for one reason or another. That initial transformation from his first to second forms after absorbing Android 17 is still a majorly creepy moment for the manga and anime, and now it's come to life once more through a viral cosplay video spotted by kawarimanjyu_ on TikTok. Check it out below:

What's Next for Dragon Ball in 2024?

Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary celebration will be kicking off in full with the upcoming release of a brand new anime, Dragon Ball Daima, which is currently scheduled to launch around the world some time later this Fall. Original series creator Akira Toriyama is providing the original story and new character designs for the upcoming anime, and it will feature a newly de-aged Goku in the central role. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing Dragon Ball Daima for Toei Animation with Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

Akira Toriyama teases what to expect from the original story of the Dragon Ball Daima anime as such, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

Where does Cell's transformation rank among your favorites in Dragon Ball Z overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!