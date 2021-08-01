Dragon Ball Super's Pitting Vegeta's Saiyan Past Against its Biggest Challenge Yet

✖

Dragon Ball Super is pitting Vegeta's Saiyan Pride against its toughest challenge yet! The previous chapter of the series teased that we would finally get to see the results of Vegeta's training with Beerus as he readied to take on Granolah following Goku's defeat (which was even more surprising given his better use of Ultra Instinct). This seemed like Vegeta was poised to finally take a major victory for once despite his number of critical losses to major foes from throughout the franchise thus far, and that made it even more pivotal for his Saiyan past and pride.

Vegeta's pride as a Saiyan has been challenged at many different junctures throughout the series, and he's always taken a major loss because that's all he believed in during a fight. It's different here, however, as he's truly and clearly in the right against a Granolah who's been blinded by rage. This fight against Granolah is not only against a stronger foe at this point, but it's a direct challenge to Vegeta's Saiyan roots and past. A fight that if he doesn't win, he can just drop all of that Saiyan stuff forever.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 74 of the series sees a boastful Vegeta as we have seen many times in the past, but it's slightly different in this fight against Granolah. Granolah keeps ridiculing Vegeta as he still thinks he's a Saiyan attached to Freeza, and rebukes Vegeta's claims that he had nothing to do with it. This falls in line with how Vegeta learned the secrets of Hakai. Beerus had beat into him that he had to forget this part of the past, and let go of his guilt in order to progress and move forward.

Although Vegeta's trying to distance himself from his past, Granolah is pulling him back to his past and making him play up his Saiyan pride. That same kind of boisterous role that got him in trouble too many times. The more he fights Granolah, the more he begins to spin back into this old form that he's been trying to break away from. This is the real challenge of the fight. It's not exactly to defeat Granolah, but it's to defeat that earlier version of himself.

Vegeta needs to shake off all of these direct assaults of his Saiyan heritage (even going as far to say he was a child when the Cerealians were wiped out), and move on and focus on the task at hand. Granolah will continue to despise Vegeta either way, so Vegeta knocking some sense into him might be what it takes here. But what do you think?

Does Vegeta's fight against Granolah make him revert to his older self? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!