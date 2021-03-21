Dragon Ball Super Explains Where Hakai Gets its Power From

✖

Dragon Ball Super explained where Hakai gets its destructive power from in the newest chapter of the series! Frustrated in his lack of growth during the fight with Moro and how far beyond his reach Goku has become since being able to use Ultra Instinct at will, Vegeta is now on his own search for power. The first two chapters of the Granolah the Survivor arc had teased that Vegeta was going to start going down the path of becoming a God of Destruction, and the newest chapter confirms this with Vegeta officially now training with Beerus.

After the previous chapter saw Beerus trying to break Vegeta down in order to clear his mind, Beerus then teased he would be teaching Vegeta how to use Hakai and the other destroyer techniques. The newest chapter of the series officially kicks this off in full as Beerus now is teaching Vegeta Hakai by revealing the inner workings of the technique and its ultimate source of energy and strength.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 70 of the series begins Vegeta's training with Hakai, and although he's starting off with small pebble sized rocks, he's still having trouble destroying them. As it turns out, it's because Hakai doesn't use ki like his other attacks. Beerus explains that when Hakai is used, it completely erases an object out of existence rather than traditional kind of destruction.

When matter is destroyed, it releases energy and that's the blow back of the destruction itself. So rather than blasting something away, Hakai actually gains energy from erasing something and the explosion is the result. When Vegeta manages to use Hakai on a pebble successfully later, we can see how the resulting explosion has a ton of energy but still not as much as the rock Beerus had destroyed earlier.

So Hakai's energy comes from how big of an object is when it is erased by the technique. There are still mysteries as to how it works because we've seen Hakai used without a resulting explosion in previous events of the series, but it's been different for the manga's canon. But as Vegeta learns more, we learn more too so we'll figure out all there is to know about mastering Hakai in future chapters!

What do you think? Curious to learn more about the ins and outs of how Hakai works? Wondering what other kinds of godly techniques Vegeta will learn through his training with Beerus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!