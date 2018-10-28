‘Dragon Ball Super’ Makes Major Change to Vegeta’s Battle Strategy

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is reaching the final moments of the Tournament of Power, yet it’s still featuring many differences from how the Universe Survival arc played out in the anime series.

One of such differences is Vegeta and how he’s approaching combat, and the latest chapter sees him make a major change to his strategy as he wants to work with Goku to defeat Jiren.

Goku and Vegeta’s teamwork has been one of the key points of Dragon Ball Super, as the two of them had been training together under Whis and unsurprisingly grew in strength at pretty much the same pace. The fights throughout the new series have been focused on how differently Goku and Vegeta approach challenges, and it’s the same in the final moments in the battle with Jiren.

When Goku’s Ultra Instinct state wears off, he’s nearly thrown off the arena by Jiren but Vegeta manages to catch him before he goes over. He suggests that he and Goku work together for once, something he has been unwilling to do so far in the series. But their teamwork has an immediately positive effect as their movements are more in sync than they realized.

Their training with Whis had helped their synchronization, something that Whis had secretly been planning this entire time, and as the chapter comes to a close, Goku and Vegeta stand off against Jiren pretty confidently. This happens in the anime as well, but in a much different order.

In the anime, Goku and Vegeta work together against Jiren much sooner in the series (before Toppo and Dyspo are eliminated) but it doesn’t yield as good of a result as it does here. With the manga making so many changes, fans are not quite sure what Vegeta’s newest strategy will mean for this fight. But it looks like it’s a change for the better so far.

