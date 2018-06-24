‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Will Bring Back Some Fan-Favorite Tech

Dragon Ball Super may have gone off air earlier this year, but the series is far from over. Toei Animation is hard at work on the very first Dragon Ball Super film, and the feature just informed fans its bringing back some long-missed tech.

Just, don’t get your hopes up for another ‘Over 9000’ dub flub. Scouters are making a comeback, but it doesn’t look like Vegeta will be rocking one.

Recently, a new promo for the Dragon Ball Super film went up, and the advert contains some interesting things. Not only does it give fans a look at Goku’s new winter look, but it introduces Freeza’s latest lackeys. And, yes — two of them are wearing scouters.

Here’s the intro for the new DBS movie characters. The stuff about Freeza/Goku/Vegeta isn’t terribly interesting. Freeza’s in the movie; what evil scheme is he plotting?! And Goku and Vegeta have new clothes. pic.twitter.com/OIhUQsBxa5 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 19, 2018

As you can see above, Freeza will be joined by two lackeys called Lemo and Chelye. The pair haven’t been seen before, but they are rocking some familiar headgear. Both of them are wearing scouters over one eye, and their blue-green tint is hard to mistake.

If you will recall, these scouters are a well-known item in the Dragon Ball universe The mini-computer was introduced in the first episode of Dragon Ball Z thanks to Raditz. Goku’s older brother showed up on Earth wearing one of the scouters, and he was just one of many Freeza minions rocking the tech.

Way back when, the scouters were used to give fans a better idea of a fighter’s power level. Goku and the gang would give off some insane readings, but as power levels got higher and higher, scouters became rather obsolete. Freeza eventually dropped scouters by the time Dragon Ball Super rolled in, but it seems like the tech will make a resurgence when the series’ first movie goes live this December. So, who wants to put money on these new scouters doubling as a MP3 player…?

If you are interested in the anime, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

