Demon Slayer Season 4 Brings Giyu's Best Scene With Tanjiro to Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally back in action with Season 4 of the anime, and the newest episode of the anime brought one of the best Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro Kamado scenes from the manga to life! Demon Slayer is now working its way through the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series with Season 4, and it's going to play out much differently than the rest of the seasons seen thus far. As the Hashira and Demon Slayer Corps prepare for what's next, they need to strengthen themselves for the fights against Muzan Kibutsuji's final forces.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc kicked off with a surprise in its premiere as Giyu was the only one against working together with the rest of the Hashira to train. It's for this reason that one of Kagaya Ubuyashiki's final requests to Tanjiro was to get to the heart of why Giyu refused and get him to participate in the training. This leads to the best scene in Episode 2 as the two of them eventually work through their awkwardness and have a soba speed eating contest.

Demon Slayer: Giyu and Tanjiro Bond in Episode 2

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 2 sees Kagaya reach out to Tanjiro with the mission of not giving up on speaking with Giyu in trying to get him involved with the training. After spending a couple of days following Giyu around at every opportunity, Giyu finally starts to open up to Tanjiro. Revealing that he has been feeling inadequate about his place as a Hashira because he felt that Sabito (whose spirit helped train Tanjiro in the first season) was the more deserving of the two.

Giyu instead has been locked within a fugue state of grief and loss following Sabito's death, and that's what has kept him from joining the others. Feeling the awkwardness of this confession as he worries that he's only made it worse, Tanjiro instead thinks on how to proceed for a second. Before Giyu can tell Tanjiro that he'll join the training, Tanjiro challenges him to a soba speed eating contest to try and get him out of his funk.

This leads to the two of them having the contest, and one of the cutest moments between them that we'll get to see as Demon Slayer Season 4 starts ramping up speed towards the final battle. It's these scenes we'll want to remember when everything starts hitting the fan.