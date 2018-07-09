‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie To Release First Trailer At SDCC

Get ready! If you have been waiting for new Dragon Ball Super news, then Toei Animation is here to deliver. Not long ago, the company released its official press release for its impending Dragon Ball Super tour, and it confirmed a trailer is coming!

“Fans attending San Diego Comic Con will get a sneak-peek at an exclusive theatrical trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie,” the release writes. “Additional movie trailers will also be previewed throughout the tour.”

Of course, fans have a lot to look forward to with this tour. Not only will this special trailer be shown at SDCC, but the traveling event will go to conventions all around the U.S. The SDCC stop will also include an appearance by the English voice actors of Goku and Vegeta as Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat will be present.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

Will you be checking this trailer out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.