Dragon Ball Super Shares Stunning New Promo

Dragon Ball Super announced earlier this year that the next film in the Shonen franchise will be arriving next year, 2022, with creator Akira Toriyama taking a hands-on approach to the next anime installment following the Z Fighters, and a new anime promo for Annecy Animation Film Festival gives us a new animated take on the likes of Goku, his family, and the other members of Earth's warriors. While the return of the anime series is still anyone's guess following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, it's clear that the Shonen franchise will have a bright future in the anime world.

Though Dragon Ball Super's hiatus began in 2017, there has been plenty of new material in the world of Goku, Vegeta, and their friends via the pages of its manga. With the previous arc in the printed story revolving around the introduction of the sorcerer known as Moro, a horn headed fiend who had the ability to absorb energy from opponents and entire planets alike, the storyline gave Goku a far better understanding of Ultra Instinct while also exploring a new cadre of abilities for the Prince of the Saiyan to add to his catalog of devastating attacks.

Annecy International Animation Film Festival shared a brand new animated clip from Dragon Ball Super, taking the opportunity to honor the Shonen franchise's history with the festival that has stretched the decades and given fans a bevy of new animated projects within the medium:

#HappyBirthdayAnnecy 🎂

🤩🎉 For @dragonballz's most ardent fans, and everyone else of course, check out this video tribute from @ToeiAnimation for our 60th: pic.twitter.com/LljINbjvdP — Annecy Festival (@annecyfestival) June 19, 2021

While details regarding the next film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise are few and far between, with Akira Toriyama recently touting that the upcoming movie will "carve out a new history,", anime fans have yet to see what Goku and his friends would look like in the new entry, though based on Dragon Ball Super: Broly, expectations are high. With a recent promotion for the film re-examining the Dragon Ball movies of the past, this upcoming movie will certainly be in good company.

What do you think of this gorgeously animated promo for Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.