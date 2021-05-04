Dragon Ball Promo Teases the Debut of Its Official New Site

✖

With Goku Day only a few days away, arriving on May 9th officially, it seems as if Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise is set to make some big reveals in the near future, with the official site for Dragon Ball having received a new promo for its upcoming unveiling. While Dragon Ball Super's anime is still on hiatus following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, there is still plenty of news to unveil regarding the franchise when it comes to the spin-off of Super Dragon Ball Heroes and the manga for the series that continues the tale of the Z Fighters.

You might be wondering just what "Goku Day" is when it comes to the insanely popular anime franchise. May 9th was chosen as a day to celebrate Dragon Ball thanks to "5" and "9" sounding like "Go" and "Ku" in Japanese, making for the obvious comparison and the perfect choice for this celebration. While the details of the upcoming celebration for the unique day are still something of a mystery when it comes to revelations, the voice cast of Dragon Ball Super and Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be participating in a special event that might just have plenty of surprises in store for those who follow the adventures of Goku and his fighting friends.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared this brand new promo that hilariously dresses up the announcer as a Super Saiyan while promoting the upcoming release of the Official Web Site for the Dragon Ball franchise which will act as a portal to all things Goku, Vegeta, and the popular anime series:

PV for "Dragon Ball Official Site" Renewal coming soon.#DragonBall pic.twitter.com/cuoKoHkAgG — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) May 3, 2021

Currently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is exploring the "Space-Time War Arc", which sees Goku and Vegeta traveling to a brand new universe created by the mad scientist Fuu, facing down old villains while also forming strange new partnerships. As Goku teams up with the former Heroes villain, Hearts, it seems as though this new arc is going to be throwing many new battles at the Z Fighters, while also bringing back more than a few familiar faces that have yet to make their presence known in Dragon Ball Super.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Dragon Ball's new website? What secrets do you think will be revealed on Goku Day? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z Fighters.