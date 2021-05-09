Dragon Ball Super Rocks the Internet With Official New Movie Announcement

Dragon Ball Super has rocked the Internet with an the official announcement that a new movie for the franchise is on the way! Following Dragon Ball Super: Broly's successful release back in 2018, the manga release of the series has continued far beyond where the anime came to an end. This meant that fans everywhere had been hoping to see the anime return someday, and thankfully the wait will be over soon enough as Toei Animation has officially confirmed that Dragon Ball Super will be returning with a new movie next year.

Premiering in 2022, Dragon Ball Super's next movie project will feature series creator Akira Toriyama returning to the franchise to craft an original story, character designs, and even the screeplay for the new film project. Plot details are unfortunately been kept under wraps for now, but Toei Animation is approaching this new film with the idea of somehow continuing the success set by Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Early reports about a new film in the franchise had definitely gotten fans excited about what could potentially be coming our way, and now that a new Dragon Ball Super movie has been announced, you can read on to see what they are saying about the new movie!