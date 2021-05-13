Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Reportedly Surfaces First Release Window

✖

Dragon Ball Super is on the minds of many right now, and it is all thanks to a recent announcement. If you did not know, the franchise took the Internet by storm this month when it was announced the anime is making a comeback. In 2022, a movie will bring the series back to life, and it seems a new report is shedding more light on the situation.

Recently, netizens began digging through various releases from Toei Animation, and several allege they've found info on the Dragon Ball Super movie. From MundoGokuu to Chronicles, an array of well-known Dragon Ball pages are suggesting the new movie will debut between July and December of next year.

And how do they know that? Well, if the sources are accurate, the details came from a recent report put out by Toei Animation. The company's latest financial report looks far ahead to incoming projects, and Dragon Ball Super's next project was projected to drop in the latter half of 2022.

Of course, this report will come as little surprise. Dragon Ball Super was going to be gunning for a 2022 release date if not simply because of the pandemic. While films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train managed to thrive amidst the pandemic, Dragon Ball might not fare as well given its global fanbase. Toei Animation is going to want to maximize profits, and recent reports from health officials suggest the pandemic will be creating issues worldwide through mid-2022. So if Goku wants to stand a chance at the box office, he needs to wait.

At this point, no official word has been given on the movie's release window or premiere date. Fans can expect to learn more about the film as the summer moves forward. And if we're lucky, maybe we will get a release window by the time San Diego Comic-Con comes around...!

If you need to catch up on Dragon Ball Super, you can find the series entirely through services like Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. The manga is ongoing with new arcs, and its monthly chapters can be read online at Viz Media's digital vault.

What do you make of this latest report? Did you expect Dragon Ball Super to hold this comeback until next year was in full swing?