Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Look at Piccolo’s Next Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero got off track earlier this year, but after a brief delay, the movie is back on target. As its June release date nears, all eyes are on Piccolo and Gohan since the pair will lead the anime’s comeback. And now, a brand-new poster has gone live giving everyone a close-up look at Piccolo’s new form.

The look comes courtesy of Dragon Ball‘s official Twitter as you can see below. It was there two posters were shared for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Piccolo got his very own. He can be found in his Potential Unleashed form, and the ultimate state has fans buzzing big time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DB_super2015/status/1515349354227318785?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, Potential Unleashed has been used before, and it is what enabled Gohan to tap into his ultimate state. Now, it seems Piccolo is about to unlock that power for himself, and this new poster gives fans our closest look at the state yet. When it comes to costume and all, Piccolo looks much the same as always, but there are some clear differences here when compared to his usual look.

Obviously, Piccolo is a lighter green shade in this form. The hue leans into an electric green-yellow in some places if you look carefully. Of course, the biggest design change comes with Piccolo’s arms as his striped muscles are missing. The smooth look must be easier for the animation team to deal with behind the scenes, and fans are curious whether Ultimate Piccolo will unlock other design changes as he plays with the power boost.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Fresh Look At Piccolo Undercover | Dragon Ball Super: How Piccolo’s New Form Is Similar To Gohan’s Ultimate Form | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New 2022 Release Date

For now, fans will have to speculate as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is keeping its secrets close to its heart. Piccolo will be ready to show off his new power when it drops on June 11th in Japan. So if fans overseas are lucky, the movie will hit theaters near them in the fall.

What do you think about this new look at Piccolo? Do you believe there’s more to the Dragon Ball form than we’ve seen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.