Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Fresh Look At Piccolo Undercover

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to take the spotlight off of Goku and Vegeta, with the pair of Saiyans training off world with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, and instead focus on Gohan and Piccolo taking on the new threat of a resurrected Red Ribbon Army. Now, a new promotional image doesn’t just give us a new look at Piccolo undercover within the criminal organization, but it also hints at a major secret that the Red Ribbon has been keeping under wraps.

There is still a lot of story that we do not know when it comes to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the captions that are a part of the promotional poster also have some juicy tidbits that might hint at a threat greater than Gamma 1 and 2. In the text, it seems that the Namekian has found more than he bargained for within the depths of the new headquarters of the Red Ribbon Army:

“Somehow, Piccolo finds out the location of their secret hideout! What did he discover in the lowest part of the base, which he sneaked into disguised as a soldier? Piccolo witnesses a terrifying plan in action!?”

The promotional image not just gives us a new look at Piccolo in Red Ribbon Army attire, but also shows off a few new shots from the upcoming film which has yet to receive a conclusive release date following the hacking of Toei Animation earlier this year:

Over the course of Dragon Ball Super, Piccolo has had a few opportunities to be a part of the battles facing the Z-Fighters, with the Namekian having a big role in the Tournament of Power Arc, along with the fight against Moro that gave him the chance to team-up with Gohan once again. With Goku and Vegeta off-world for this upcoming adventure, having Piccolo front and center is granting the wishes of many Shonen fans that have been waiting for a chance for the Namekian to play catch-up with the strength of the Saiyans, which continues to grow thanks to transformations like Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct.

One of the biggest theories for the upcoming film is that it will be a stealth way of bringing back Cell, whose origins tie into the Red Ribbon Army thanks to Dr. Gero, with the Dragon Ball Z villain being one of the biggest characters that has yet to return to the franchise from beyond the grave.

Via DBS Chronicles & DBSHype