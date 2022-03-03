Dragon Ball Super: How Piccolo’s New Form Is Similar To Gohan’s Ultimate Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just weeks out from its premiere, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. Anticipation is high as this film promises to show off Gohan and Piccolo in a way we’ve not seen for years. In fact, the movie’s latest trailer made it clear that Piccolo will be a main player from the start, and his new power-up should remind fans of something they’ve seen before.

More importantly, the trailer has put Piccolo’s new power-up against another familiar form. After all, Dragon Ball Super promises to focus on the Namekian and Gohan this time around, and Piccolo’s new form is more like Ultimate Gohan than we thought.

The update came from Dragon Ball Super‘s official Twitter as a new movie poster was released. It was there fans were shown Piccolo and Gohan fighting against Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. As you can see above Gohan is in his Ultimate form here, and Piccolo looks different as well. And thankfully, the tweet confirms the Namekian has awakened his “potential-released” form.

Now, the interesting thing about this update comes down to its wording. The English translation doesn’t do it justice as Piccolo’s form is referred to as “潜在能力解放” which is how Gohan’s Ultimate form is labeled. The language has netizens feeling confident that Piccolo is going to unlock his own Ultimate form, and that is a win for just about everyone.

After all, Piccolo is a steadfast fighter, and he has pushed against his limits time and again. Dragon Ball Super has no problems loading its Saiyans with power boosts, but Piccolo has been left in the dark more often than not where the canon is concerned. This big boost marks an important change for Piccolo, so we’re crossing our fingers for the hero right now. After all, he’s got a lot riding on this form’s debut, so it better live up to expectations.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball Super tease? Are you hyped about Piccolo's new form?