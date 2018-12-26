‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals its New Villain’s Intense Power

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has kicked-off the next arc after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and with a new arc comes a dangerous new villain. But just how dangerous?

The latest chapter of the series officially introduced Planet Eater Moro to the series, a powerful criminal who can devour the life force of entire planets and use it to enhance his own strength.

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galatic Patrol Prisoner arc continues in Chapter 43 of the series, and it begins with a flashback explaining why the Galactic Patrol needed Majin Buu in the previous chapter. In a battle with the Daikaioh (who Buu absorbed before the events of the Majin Buu arc), the new villain Planet Eater Moro appears to be a sorcerer who throws massive meteors at Daikaioh. After this attack fails to kill, Moro then points his hand toward a nearby planet and gathers energy from it much like Goku does for the Spirit Bomb.

But instead of gathering it for an attack, he instead eats the life force to boost his strength to the point of being able to launch a massive lightning attack. Planet Eater Moro is revealed to have destroyed 320 other planets in this fashion before, and is only defeated when Daikaioh uses a special technique (which is too dangerous to teach anyone else) seals his magic away.

Merus of the Galactic Patrol explains that Moro was a capable fighter even without magic, and managed to survive even the death penalty for ten million years. But now they suspect that he’s gained his magic back after this long, and has thus broken out of prison. With Goku and Vegeta recruited into the Galactic Patrol to help against this threat, the chapter ends with another surprising display of Moro’s power.

At the end of the chapter, Goku searches for Moro’s ki and finds him in an isolated area. But when he makes contact, Moro sense Goku as well as Goku seems taken aback by how powerful Moro’s aura is. As Dragon Ball fans know, Goku and Vegeta don’t have the best luck against magicians, so Planet Eater Moro may very well be the biggest threat they have faced in the series yet.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.