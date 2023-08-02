Dragon Ball Super Reveals Its First Saiyaman Designs

Back in the day, Dragon Ball introduced its own brand of superhero with Gohan and his alter ego Saiyaman. Over the years, Saiyaman has reared his head in various ways from movie shoots to daring rescues. His reputation has become so big that Saiyaman now has his own disciples, and now, Dragon Ball Super is outing the first designs of its newest Saiyaman additions.

If you did not know, Dragon Ball Super welcomed a new set of Saiyaman heroes to set this year. The manga did so in its prequel arc to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The mini-arc turned its focus from Gohan to his younger brother, and it is there we met Saiyaman X-1 and X-2.

Saiyaman X-1 & Saiyaman X-2 designs and corrections by Akira Toriyama!



Toriyama corrected the muscles and made them less bulky since they’re high schoolers pic.twitter.com/RzNSqs8hUI — Hype (@DbsHype) August 1, 2023

As for these heroes, well – they should be familiar. Gohan and Trunks made up the duo. The two boys would dress up as Saiyaman disciples and fight crime during their off time from school. During their gig as Saiyaman, Trunks and Gohan are wrapped into a Red Ribbon Army plot. And once their part in the deal is done, the Dragon Ball Super manga made way for its movie arc.

As you can see above, new artwork from Dragon Ball Super has gone live, and it clarifies how the Saiyaman duo worked originally. In the promo's bottom-right corner, you can see two sketches with the smaller being the first character designs for Gohan and Trunks. The second polished sketch is a corrected done by seres creator Akira Toriyama. So as you can see, the beloved artist made a few tweaks to the pair's design.

Obviously, Toriyama's art is sacred when it comes to Dragon Ball, so fans are loving this look at his most recent manga corrections. He gave Gohan and Trunks a slimmer profile while in uniform, and this tracks given their age. The two boys are definitely in shape, but they are in high school. They have a lot of time to grow into their physiques, so maybe Toriyama will beef up the Saiyans in an arc down the line.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super, you should know the TV anime is streaming in full on Crunchyroll. Its two movies are also available to stream there as well, and the Dragon Ball Super manga is continuing the series on Manga Plus.

"After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. Goku has taken a completely new role as a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can't get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. Can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?"

