Super Dragon Ball Heroes Announces New Arc

Anime fans are still waiting for the return of Dragon Ball Super in the anime world, following the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on the silver screen. Luckily, the shonen franchise has a spin-off series that has given Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters some wild challenges to take on. Not bogged down by continuity, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back heroes and villains that otherwise wouldn't have appeared in the main series. As the Ultra God Mission inches to its conclusion, a new arc has been confirmed.

The Ultra God Mission, so far, has focused on a new tournament dubbed the Tournament of Space And Time. Bringing together heroes and villains from alternate realities and timelines, Son Goku and company have had to fight against evil versions of themselves as well as past foes. With this arc preparing to end, the spin-off has been presenting some wild moments such as a Son family reunion featuring Goku, Super Saiyan 3 Bardock, and "Future Gohan Black". While the battles initially saw the Z-Fighters taking on a rogue Kaioshin and her "Warriors in Black", they find themselves fighting against the current ruler of the Dark Demon Dimension.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Meteor Mission

Dragon Ball Heroes' anime adaptation will normally draw inspiration from the arcade game of the same name that has been running strong in Japan for years. To help in hyping the video game, the spin-off series has revealed a new trailer for the next arc with the title, "Meteor Mission". While the next big bad is shown briefly in this new trailer, details regarding the powerful villain remain a mystery.

Luckily, for fans who are dying for the main Dragon Ball Super series to return, the manga is continuing to release new chapters in the meantime. Currently re-telling the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the printed story recently introduced Orange Piccolo to the manga for the first time. With only a few chapters left before the fight against the Red Ribbon Army comes to an end, shonen fans are waiting to see what the next arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga will be.

Are you hyped for the next arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.