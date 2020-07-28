New Dragon Ball Promo Gives Fans Best Look at New SSJ4 Yet

✖

One of the biggest contributions Super Dragon Ball Heroes has made to the franchise is including versions of Goku and Vegeta that still use the non-canon Super Saiyan 4 form. Now a new promo for the next expansion in the arcade game has been revealed, and fans have gotten a new look at the upgraded version of the form, Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker. This form has been the subject of much curiosity ever since it was first teased as coming during the Big Bang Mission expansion of the game, so now fans are counting down the days until we can see this new form in motion.

A new promo for the expansion (as shared by @DbsHype on Twitter) features some of the new additions coming to the game, and this of course means we get not only a good look at the new Janemba, but get to briefly see how Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Goku and Vegeta look. Not only do we get to see their in game models, but a brief look at their anime iterations that will most likely be seen in a new intro for the game. You can check out the new promo in the video below:

SDBH: Big Bang Mission 3 HQ Commercial - Limitbreaker SSJ4 Goku & Vegeta | Black Janemba!

BM3 Arcade starts: August 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/wLryDOYyYI — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 27, 2020

There has yet to be any confirmation that the upgraded Super Saiyan 4 form will be making an appearance in the currently running promotional anime series for the game, but there's a good chance we will get that considering the Janemba teases that came during the previous episode. Now with Super Saiyan 4's upgrade, it's just a matter of figuring out just how much stronger this will make the already strong SSJ4 transformation. Does that red aura mean it could be on the same level as Super Saiyan God? Hard to say for sure, but what do you think?

What do you think of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' sneak peeks at the new SSJ4 upgrade so far? Wondering how much stronger Super Saiyan 4 is with this boost? Are you hoping to see more of it in motion in the anime someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

