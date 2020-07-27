Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Big Bang Mission Episode 5 Release Date

✖

It has been quite a while since the last episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series was released online, but now the wait for the next episode will soon be over as Super Dragon Ball Heroes has confirmed the release date for Episode 5 of the Big Bang Mission arc. The release date for the fifth episode of the second season was left in limbo following the last episode's release in June, but thankfully it won't be that much longer of a wait as the next episode will be launching on July 30th in Japan.

Episode 5 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission arc will be making its online debut on July 30th, and is titled "Decisive Battle in Hell! A New Janemba!" As reported by @DBSChronicles on Twitter (who also spotted the release date for the episode), the episode's synopsis starts to describe the next entry as such, "Reborn by the hands of Dr. W, Janemba fights Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno."

The synopsis continues with, "As Janemba, who was infused with the power of [Super Saiyan 4], fights Goku and co. who were working differently, appear there following Fu. When both the Gokus blow away Janemba with their attacks, with the gust of the wind, two shadows appear in the sky...!!" The synopsis confirms that the Janemba tease we got at the cliffhanger of the fourth episode will follow through in the next one.

(Photo: Toei Animation / Bandai)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade game will soon be launching a new expansion for the Big Bang Mission arc that features an upgraded form of Super Saiyan 4 for Xeno Goku and Vegeta, along with a new kind of Janemba, and while it has yet to be confirmed that these forms will get their animated debut in the promotional series, the next episode of the series might be bringing us closer to this major debut by the time the next episode of the series comes around. But what do you think?

Excited to check out the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? What have you thought of the Big Bang Mission arc so far? How does it compare with the first season of the promotional series? What are you hoping to see from this webseries in future episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.