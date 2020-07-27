Dragon Ball Releases New Key Art of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker

✖

Dragon Ball got fans all stirred up earlier this month when news of an updated Super Saiyan 4 form went out. The surprise announcement was only hyped further when anime designs for the transformation were made public, and fans were rather impressed by the look. Now, a different piece of key art has gone live for Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker, and it shows a different side of Goku using the boost.

You can find the poster down below as it was released by Super Dragon Ball Heroes this week. The key art was shown ahead of the arcade game's newest update that will bring this Super Saiyan 4 form to life. Fans in Japan will be able to summon this form of Goku starting in early August, and netizens all over the world are glad to get a look at this new form.

After all, it isn't every day you get a new take on Super Saiyan 4. The anime has been more preoccupied with godly powers these days than anything remotely tied to Super Saiyan 4. It is nice to see one of the Dragon Ball series sprucing up the form, and fans are clearly thrilled by the move.

SDBH: BM3 - LimitBreaker SSJ4 Key Visual.

BM3 Arcade starts at: August 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oGtBofahI3 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 27, 2020

As you can see, the new key art pictures Goku from the side, so fans can get a new look at Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker. The Saiyan has his long hair spiked out as usual in this form, but it has a red sheen to it. His entire body is also glowing pinkish-red because of the excess ki generated in this form. Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker also bears a close resemblance to Ultra Instinct Sign because of this energy aura but nothing godly has been attached to this update. If anything, the Limit Breaker evolution is more akin to Kaio-ken, and fans will learn more about it shortly as Dragon Ball approaches its release.

