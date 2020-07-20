Dragon Ball Teases New Details About the Latest Super Saiyan 4 Form

✖

It has been a long time since Dragon Ball did anything new with Super Saiyan 4, but that changed recently. The fandom was up in arms when it was announced that a new form of Super Saiyan 4 was about to debut. In the past week, fans have gotten a first look at the upgraded form as well as its name. And thanks to an ad, fans know a bit more about the power of this Super Saiyan 4 upgrade.

Recently, a new promo went live for Dragon Ball Heroes, and it was there fans got an update on the upcoming form. Twitter user Lightning446 shared a translation of the Japanese advert with fans, and it was there fans learned this new form seems similar to Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue Evolved.

"Newly formed Super Warriors arrive explosively to the scene! They crush their foes with a power surpassing their limits," the ad reads before Goku chimes in saying, "My body's being filled to the brim with ki!"

As you can see above, the advert shows both Goku and Vegeta in the new Super Saiyan 4 forms. To be specific, the fighters seen using the power boost are Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta, so the word is out on whether our mainline heroes can tap into the power. According to this ad, it seems this Super Saiyan 4 upgrade allows the fighters to overcome their limits. This works similar to Super Saiyan Blue Evolved as it pushed Vegeta beyond the limits of Super Saiyan Blue's base level. This extra ki Goku makes reference to is proof of that, so fans are eager to see how this new power boost is used moving forward.

