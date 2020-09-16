Dragon Ball Fans Animate One of the Best Super Saiyan 4 Scenes Yet

✖

Super Saiyan 4 has returned in a big way into the world of anime thanks in part to the spin-off of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, bringing back the transformation via the Xeno/Time Patrol versions of Goku and Vegeta, and an animator that has been working on their own fan animation shows off his amazing take on the prince of the Saiyans accessing this power. Originally debuting in the anime of Dragon Ball GT, Super Saiyan 4 has become a fan favorite of the Dragon Ball community, and while it hasn't hit the main canon, it remains a big part of the franchise!

Currently, Vegeta has achieved a level even beyond the original version of Super Saiyan 4 within the episodes of the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes in the form of Limit Breaker. Utilizing this new power against a resurrected Janemba, it's clear that the Time Patrol versions of the Z Fighters have hit a level of power that might dwarf that of their main continuity counterparts. With the second season of the spin-off in full swing, it will be interesting to see how else the transformation that was originally strictly for Dragon Ball GT will come into play as the outside of continuity marches on.

Twitter User DragonBallBLK shared this clip from the fan made short film series dubbed "Dragon Ball Deliverance" which imagines a world that takes place following the conclusion of Dragon Ball GT and imagines what those versions of the Z Fighters are currently going through in these untold stories:

quite literally the sleekest SS4 Transformation you will ever see pic.twitter.com/fALZH1IG05 — BlackScape (@DragonBallBLK) September 15, 2020

Vegeta somewhat cheated in order to achieve the power of Super Saiyan 4 during the course of Dragon Ball GT, employing the brilliant mind of his partner Bulma, who in turn creates a machine that bathes him in "Bruit Waves", allowing his tail to grow back and gain the power of the Golden Oozaru. With this new power under his belt, Vegeta became one of the strongest warriors in the universe and helped Goku in his war against the dragons that were spawned from the Dark Dragon Balls.

What do you think of this amazing transformation sequence? Have you had the chance to check out the fan series of Dragon Ball Deliverance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!