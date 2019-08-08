Dragon Ball: Hot Topic Exclusive Goten Funko Pop Goes On Sale Today

If you are in the market for Dragon Ball goodies, then Hot Topic is a good place to check out. The chain store has an ever-growing anime section, and it carries plenty of Funko Pop figures. Now, it seems Hot Topic is ready to put out a new Dragon Ball Pop, and here’s how fans can get a hand on Goten.

For those unaware, Hot Topic is preparing to release its exclusive Goten Funko Pop. The figure will be available online in a matter of hours, but anyone who is willing to head to a store for Goten will get an early surprise.

If you go get the figure in-store, you will find Goten on shelves now. The figure will not hit online sales until 11:30 pm EST, but Hot Topic is bringing out Goten to shelves ahead of time.

Oh, and Goten is not the only special figure going on sale at Hot Topic. The company will release its Diamond Dapper Jack figure from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

As for Dragon Ball, this Goten figure is just one of many Hot Topic has made available. Fans are eager to add this figure to their collection as Goten has gone Super Saiyan in this look. With his hair dyed bright blonde, Goten looks ready to kick butt much like his dad with how he’s posed, so fans will be sure to set this Funko next to their Goku figures for sure.

