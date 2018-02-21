Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Agree Sean Schemmel Is Killing His Goku Black Voice

Dragon Ball Super has finally reached the Future Trunks arc, and as fans are learning more and more about Goku Black each episode, they have also very much appreciated his voice in the English dub.

Sean Schemmel had been excited for fans to hear his take on the mysterious villain, and now that fans have heard it, there was very good reason for him to be excited about his performance.

Not only does it differ from Masako Nozowa’s performance in the original Japanese language version, it has painted Goku Black in quite the destructive and disturbing light. Taking a voice most fans have associated with one of their favorite anime heroes and twisting beyond recognition has certainly struck a chord with fans of the series.

Because of this, fans definitely cannot wait to hear what comes next from Schemmel’s take on the character. Read on to see what they think.

