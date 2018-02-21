‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Agree Sean Schemmel Is Killing His Goku Black Voice

Dragon Ball Super has finally reached the Future Trunks arc, and as fans are learning more and more about Goku Black each episode, they have also very much appreciated his voice in the English dub.

Sean Schemmel had been excited for fans to hear his take on the mysterious villain, and now that fans have heard it, there was very good reason for him to be excited about his performance.

Not only does it differ from Masako Nozowa’s performance in the original Japanese language version, it has painted Goku Black in quite the destructive and disturbing light. Taking a voice most fans have associated with one of their favorite anime heroes and twisting beyond recognition has certainly struck a chord with fans of the series.

Because of this, fans definitely cannot wait to hear what comes next from Schemmel’s take on the character. Read on to see what they think.

@ElitePudka

I really like Goku Black’s base form voice atm.



It’s goku, but it’s pretty deep and sinister imo. https://t.co/kl25HZU1xi — GhostTemper (@ElitePudka) February 8, 2018

ptd163

from discussion [DUB] Dragon Ball Super – Episode #51 – Discussion Thread!.

Metfan722

from discussion [DUB] Dragon Ball Super – Episode #51 – Discussion Thread!.

@shorty1456100

The Goku Black dub voice is soooooo goooood pic.twitter.com/8s6MLkPmHI — SexyManBeastGod (@shorty1456100) February 17, 2018

@RavijMad21

GOKU black English voice is so amazing,u acted him so well,cant wait for the dub of universe survival saga too,especially you voicing ultra instinct — Ravij Madnani (@RavijMad21) February 13, 2018

@KALSKingdom

*cough* Anywho, I really like this line delivery right hurr. Goku Black sounds sinister af. pic.twitter.com/3ilecxuOUa — Sɪʀ Kᴀʟ’s Kɪɴɢᴅᴏᴍ I (@KALSKingdom) February 9, 2018

@GrabYaLanterns

I worship goku black English dub — Juvon Darkside (@GrabYaLanterns) February 18, 2018

@aliensona

goku black is so much weirder to watch with the familiarity of goku’s english VA — ? Smudge ? (@aliensona) February 18, 2018

@HarmonicDX

https://t.co/1IvrttTOAK



NOBODY is doing a better Goku Black/Rosé in English than @SeanSchemmel . That quote at the end with that laugh?! OH man! — Warren Harmonic (@HarmonicDX) February 16, 2018

@2DopeBoyz

Goku Black’s English dub voice on ‘Dragon Ball Super’ > Goku Black’s weird Mr. Belvedere voice on ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ.’ — 2DOPEBOYZ (@2DopeBoyz) February 14, 2018

@DbsHype

Goku Black English Dub voice is just fantastic Sir — Dragon Ball Hype (@DbsHype) February 13, 2018

@Valdezology