These Slick Dragon Ball Shoes Are All About Goku Black

Dragon Ball fans are a bit spoiled when it it comes to shoes. The anime is one of the most popular series out there, and that means there’s lot of merchandise out there. From clothing to figurines, Dragon Ball has all kinds of goods, and it seems the franchise has found another piece of merchandise to drop.

Over on Twitter, netizens were given a heads up about some new shoes. It turns out the footwear brand Anta has teamed up with Dragon Ball to create new sneakers. Goku Black is getting his own shoe collection, and the tennis shoes will not come cheap.

As you can see below, an anime influencer known as Ken Xyro shared sample photos of the sneakers. The Anta x Dragon Ball line features several shoes which honor the anime’s latest series.

The first shoe is a pink-and-black number with tall tops. Paired with black laces, the shoes feature a white sole with Japanese text on the side. These shoes are specifically themed to Goku Black given their color scheme, and there are more like it available.

Aside from the Goku Black shoes, there are sneakers available for Super Saiyan Blue Goku. The character has his own shoes with a blue-and-orange scheme. The tops feature navy blue lining, and the orange accents are a clear nod to Goku’s usual gi.

Finally, the third shoe available is mostly black with pink highlights on the heel. There are also green accents which likely nod to Zamasu, so fans can consider these shoes as one means for Fused Zamasu.

If you want any of these shoes, they re current up for sale at the Anta shop. They do cost a pretty penny as you might expect. Each of the sneakers will run fans back $189 USD before taxes and shipping. But if you have to have these Dragon Ball shoes, you’ll want to nab them before they’re gone.

