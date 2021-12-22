Dragon Ball Super Sketch Imagines a New Kale x Caulifla Fusion

Dragon Ball Super didn’t just introduce the Z Fighters to a world of deities, it also expanded the Shonen franchise by exploring alternate realities filled with opponents for Goku, Vegeta, and their friends to battle. Universe Six was the first reality introduced to the fighters of Universe Seven, giving the series its first female Super Saiyans as new art has emerged featuring a new version of the fused character known as Kefla, born from the brawlers known as Kale and Caulifla.

When Kale and Caulifla were introduced during the Tournament of Power, they were able to reach some wild levels of power by learning how to become Super Saiyans in record time, thanks in part to their ally Cabba teaching them about the transformation that he had learned from Vegeta. With Caulifla learning to jump into the transformation of Super Saiyan 2 during her fight against Goku and Kale being revealed to be her universe’s version of Broly. Though the fusion of Kefla was powerful in her own right, she was ultimately unable to defeat Goku in the anime or Gohan in the pages of the manga.

Twitter Artist Dis Sketch shared a version of Kefla that was created by performing the fusion dance, rather than using the Potarra Earrings, with this fusion only being able to remain for thirty minutes before the two participants are detached from one another and unable to perform fusion for another hour:

https://twitter.com/DisSketch/status/1470774792353718286?s=20

In the arcs following up the Tournament of Power, Dragon Ball Super hasn’t been focused on the alternate realities, instead throwing threats at the Z Fighters such as Moro and Granolah. Even though the Shonen franchise is set to make a return next year with the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the alternate reality Saiyans have yet to be teased for the future of the anime, so it might be some time before fans are able to see the Universe Six brawlers and their fusion.

What do you think of this new take on Kefla which uses the fusion dance? Do you think we’ll see Dragon Ball Super once again dive into the alternate realities introduced earlier in the sequel series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.