Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's New Level of Mastered Ultra Instinct Power

Dragon Ball Super revealed Goku's new level of Mastered Ultra Instinct power with the newest chapter of the series! Dragon Ball Super's previous chapter officially kicked off the fight between Goku and Granolah on Planet Cereal, and through this fight Goku had revealed that he now had the ability to stack his Ultra Instinct state on top of his Super Saiyan transformations. But as the fight between the two of them really heats up with the newest chapter of the series, it quickly becomes clear that these weren't the only advancements he made in his training with Whis.

After Goku continues to fight against Granolah and struggles against Granolah's abilities, even with his stacked abilities, Goku reveals that he was still holding back. Because while Granolah had been able to detect his weak points even with his use of Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan, his fully mastered Ultra Instinct power was even stronger than that. Now that he can use the full extent of this ability on command, it's gotten stronger too.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When Vegeta sees that Goku has lost his first bout against Granolah in Chapter 73 of the series, Goku then reveals that he still has yet to use Ultra Instinct at its full power. When he finally reaches his Mastered Ultra Instinct once more, Granolah immediately notices the differences from when Goku had paired it with Super Saiyan as he can't see any of the vital points that he was able to take advantage of before.

This new angelic version of Goku also goes a step further as he can now use more angelic abilities such as telekinesis as he's seen throwing around Granolah with the power of his mind (much like Whis can do with his staff). This also comes at a cost, however, as it's soon revealed that with this greater mastery comes at a greater cost of his own body. His accuracy with it decreases over time, and Granolah was able to take advantage of this with a well placed strike before the end of the chapter.

It appears that while Goku has made big strides in getting his body adjusted to Ultra Instinct's power, he still needs quite a way to go when using it at full capacity. Combining it with Super Saiyan was his way of bridging the gap to full mastery, but this fight against Granolah revealed how truly stop gap of a measure that really was. It just doesn't compare to the full thing. But what do you think of Goku's new Ultra Instinct mastery? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!