Dragon Ball Super Reveals The Power of Super Saiyan Ultra Instinct

Dragon Ball Super has revealed the power of Super Saiyan Ultra Instinct. In the latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku and Vegeta arrive on the Planet Cereal to face Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter who used a unique set of Dragon Balls in order to become the strongest warrior in the universe. Well, Dragon Ball Super chapter 72 finally puts Granolah's power to the test, as he faces Goku on the battlefield of Planet Cereals ruins. It quickly becomes apparent in the fight that Granolah's wish has indeed come true, which forces Goku to unveil his latest combination of powers!

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 SPOILERS Follow!

At first, Goku tries out fighting Granolah in his Super Saiyan God form, which is confusing to the Cerealian warrior, as he thinks all Saiyans can do is become raging monster Apes. However, Granolah is undeterred by SSG, and attacks Goku full-force, head-on. The Cerealian is so fast and powerful that Goku can't find an opening to counterattack, and is quickly put on his defensive heels. In order to turn the tide, Goku has to utilize his training with angels like Whis and Merus, and let his mind settle into the Ultra Instinct state - while in Super Saiyan God form.

While Goku is battling Granolah, Vegeta is standing off to the side awaiting his turn in battle. When Goku starts using Ultra Instinct with SSG, Vegeta observes that Ultra Instinct "becomes more accurate when used in conjunction with a Super Saiyan Form."

Dragon Ball Super fans have had a lot of lingering questions about the deeper nature of Ultra Instinct, and how it relates to the traditional Super Saiyan powers that both Goku and Vegeta have tapped into over the years. It's been made increasingly clear that Ultra Instinct isn't power so much as it's a state of being or mindstate that a warrior must achieve in battle. The opening of the Granolah Arc saw Goku learning to achieve Ultra Instinct in his base form, while training with Whis, saving the full Complete Ultra Instinct form (and its power-draining boost) for drastic emergencies. After achieving that feat, it makes sense that Goku would be able to use Ultra Instinct within the various levels of transformation that lead up to UI - be it Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, or Super Saiyan Blue.

Vegeta's observation also makes perfect sense: in a more powerful form like SSG, Ultra Instinct would logically be able to focus that higher power into a sharper edge. But where is the evolution of Ultra Insitnct ultimately leading? Dragon Ball Super will have to go along for the Granolah Arc's ride to find out!

Dragon Ball Super's new movie is coming in 2022. The manga releases new chapters free online every month.