Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Edges Out Jujutsu Kaisen Record at U.S. Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has edged out a box office record in the United States previously held by another major anime movie released earlier this year, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Following its initial launch in Japan last December, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made its international theatrical debut earlier this Spring. It became one of the most successful anime movies in the United States (and the rest of the world) of all time as fans had flocked to theaters to see it all go down, and now that success has spread to Dragon Ball Super as it is now making its way through theaters to show off its grand return to form too.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero released in Japan earlier this Summer to great success, and began its international run through theaters last month. Its box office totals in the United States have made the newest movie one of the most successful releases in the franchise thus far, and that success has overtaken Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the process. While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was previously the fourth highest grossing anime movie in the United States, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has successfully edged that out to become the new number four.

According to new estimates from Box Office Mojo for the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is expected to earn $34,932,582 million USD to date. Just this estimate alone overtakes Jujutsu Kaisen's total of $34,542,754 this year, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is only on its third weekend in theaters in the United States. That run might not be lasting for much longer considering that it only ranked tenth in the box office this weekend according to early reports, so curious fans might want to jump on it fast.

At the same, it's led to an impressive worldwide total for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with an estimated $77,132,582 million USD worldwide even before this latest weekend's totals. So eager fans might want to jump to theaters quickly just in case either way! As for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it will actually be streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on September 21st. But how do you feel about both of these movies? Which of the two did you end up enjoying more? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

