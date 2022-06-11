Dragon Ball Super Leads Share Why Gohan's Bond With Piccolo Is More Important Than Ever

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might not currently be the number one movie in North America, following its opening weekend, but anime fans have been flocking to theaters to witness the battle between the Z-Fighters and the Red Ribbon Army. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the chance to chat with two of the stars of the Shonen film in the voice actors that bring Gohan and Piccolo to life as the pair dove deep into the bond that these two unique fighters share.

Kyle Herbert, the voice actor that has been playing the role of Gohan for English-speaking audiences for years, took the opportunity to dive further into the special bond shared between Gohan and Piccolo:

"I would say the pair are like peanut butter and jelly. You got one, so you need to have the other. Two great taste that taste great together. It's just one of those essential things. Piccolo is very much the quintessential father figure to Gohan and he needs him in a way that Goku hasn't been able to be there for him. And that symbiotic relationship is explored further finally, it's great to see that."

Chris Sabat, who takes on both the roles of Piccolo and Vegeta, had this to say when it came to meeting fans of Gohan and Piccolo, while also making it quite clear that the Namekian is the foster father for Goku's son:

"There's a lot of people who come to me who are Piccolo and Gohan fans and they are for a reason that they... well, first of all, they like the underdog story, they don't like the obvious choice in a lot of ways. But a lot of people relate to Piccolo and Gohan because they had an uncle that really cared for them or really helped them during a time when they needed help and their dad wasn't available or their dad was not there for them.

I know it gets pretty sad to think about that, but I love the fact that Piccolo has adopted Gohan in a way that... nurtured him in a way that Goku just wasn't able to. I mean, good. And it's not necessarily that Goku doesn't like his son or doesn't love him as much as he should, it's just Goku comes from a different universe. He literally was born into a fighting universe. He was basically abandoned as a child, raised by a grandfather. He just didn't have a father figure, a father model himself, and Piccolo comes from a race of warriors where they all seem to kind nurture one another, they come from families. And it seems like that would be a natural thing for Piccolo to do."