Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First-Look at Beerus and Whis Comeback

Dragon Ball Super wouldn’t be the series that it is today without the inclusion of the god of destruction Beerus and his handler Whis, with the pair of deities helping to introduce the Z-Fighters to brand new scores of enemies and worlds. With Super Hero set to bring back the Red Ribbon Army and focus more on Gohan and Piccolo over Goku and Vegeta, it seems that the purple feline and the angel will be making a comeback in the upcoming movie which will be hitting theaters in Japan this April.

Another major character that is set to return alongside Whis and Beerus, who is seemingly training with Goku and Vegeta, is none other than the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, with the end of the previous film showing that Son and Broly have seemingly buried the hatchet. With Goku bringing him to the planet that Broly called home for so many years, it seems that the Legendary Super Saiyan is set to join the two main Z-Fighters during their training on Beerus’ planet, with the results of this training previously helping in Goku and Vegeta learning Super Saiyan Blue as well as Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively.

If you haven’t seen the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, you can watch it below, which gives fans of the long-running Shonen series a closer look into the upcoming battle between the Z-Fighters and the Red Ribbon Army, as well as new looks at some old favorites:

Beerus and Whis have arguably been the biggest characters introduced in the Dragon Ball Super series, with the god of destruction and his “handler” helping to introduce Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters to the world of the gods, along with alternate universes. With Whis stepping up to the plate to briefly fight Broly during the previous film, it will be interesting to see what role this pair ultimately has during the runtime of Super Hero.

While not confirmed by any stretch of the imagination, fans of Dragon Ball are beginning to think that some other old characters might be seeing a comeback, with one mysterious machine in the latest footage having fans believing that the Red Ribbon Army is set to bring back the Dragon Ball Z villain Cell.

What do you think Whis and Beerus will be up to in the film slated to release in Japan this April? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.