Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Has Fans Thinking Cell Will Return

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is bringing back plenty of characters from Dragon Ball’s past, with characters such as Dende, Bulma, Yajirobe, Korin, and more set to have parts to play in the return of the Red Ribbon Army. Now, a mysterious scene in the latest trailer have fans believing that one of the biggest villains in the history of Dragon Ball Z might be set to make his grand return, as fans debate whether Cell will be coming back for a rematch with Gohan.

Cell first appeared as the major villain of the Android Saga in Dragon Ball Z, traveling back in time from an alternate timeline thanks to the work of Dr. Gero. Set to absorb Androids 17 and 18 in order to gain his perfect form, Cell was a fusion of several heroes and villains from the history of the Z Fighters and was one of the most powerful brawlers that Goku and his friends ever fought. With Cell “helping” Gohan to achieve Super Saiyan 2, the biological nightmare has yet to return following his Kamehameha-induced demise.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype started a conversation as to whether or not Cell was set to make a comeback, with the outlet taking a screen cap of a mysterious machine that was shown in the latest trailer of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero:

Maybe A Different Android?

https://twitter.com/Maki06132066/status/1498868727823151112?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There ARE Plenty!

New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero teaser dropped. Looking forward to all the tweets saying "OMG Cell's in there!" pic.twitter.com/FHkRrfyeeL — InnovativeJdawg (@InnovativeJdawg) March 1, 2022

It’s Gotta Be

https://twitter.com/WillyWillFB/status/1499461040047894531?s=20&t=UKgGv5-A5ObKK9TPhuTspw

ReMatch

The new Dragon Ball Super movie gonna be a MOVIE and Gohan vs Cell p2👀 pic.twitter.com/LzY35WNbnX — uzi with the extended clip (@ssj_uzi) March 2, 2022

Absolutely Crazy

NEW DRAGON BALL SUPER SUPER HERO TRAILER IS AMAZING!



POWERED UP PICCOLO, GOHAN FINALLY BACK IN THE LIMELIGHT, GROWN UP GOTEN AND TRUNKS, BROLY IS BACK, AND THE POSSIBLE RETURN OF CELL?????



I HAD MY DOUBTS, BUT THIS MOVIE IS GONNA GO CRAZY!!!!!! — MMG+ | ECHRO (@Echro4) March 1, 2022

Potential Improvements?

Ay listen if they have a new cell in the dragon ball super movie then that’ll be crazy!!! I think most dragon ball fans will say Frieza & Cell are the two big villains of dragon ball, but… imagine if they got Broly cells from the last time he was on earth 😅 pic.twitter.com/hzCNZGnwyX — Issun (@PrinceVegeta126) March 2, 2022

What If Bio Broly Tho?

people hyping up cell for dragon ball super: super hero are gonna be in for a real shock when the true antagonist turns out to be bio broly 🤭 — braden #ThankYouToriyama (@FlyingFishYT) March 4, 2022

Other Possibilities