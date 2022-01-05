Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Explains How CG Highlights the Story

The producer behind Dragon Ball Super’s new movie has opened up about how its CG will actually help to emphasize some of the biggest plot points in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! There is quite a lot to be excited about for the future of Dragon Ball Super as it soon will be launching its next major feature film later this year in Japan. As fans begin to see even more of how it’s coming along, however, many have been wondering about the nature of the CG visuals seen in each of the promotional videos released for it thus far.

As producer for the franchise Akio Iyoku opened up about in an interview with Nikkei Entertainment magazine in Japan (as spotted and translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), the producer revealed some key teases about what to expect from the new movie. While the team has been emphasizing how the visuals of the new movie will take the franchise in a new direction, Iyoku explained that the CG animation style will come the most in handy when making sure certain plot points hit and reflecting just how strong the new Androids coming in the movie really are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iyoku explains that while much of the film will be scaled back to focus on the more grounded human drama and a smaller scale fight on Earth (compared to all of the universal shenanigans we had seen in the anime’s final arc), the CG animation will be used to highlight the new Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2’s speed and power. Even more so teasing how the CG will be highlighting just how strong Gohan has become since we had last seen him in action (something fans have been wanting to see for a long, long time).

The movie’s director, Tetsuro Kodama, is pretty experienced with CGI animation as well, so fans might not need to worry about the movie’s visuals just yet. Then again, it likely won’t be any ease of mind to fans until they get to see it with their own eyeballs. It’s hitting theaters in Japan on April 22nd, but has yet to reveal any international plans as of this writing. But what do you think? How do you feel about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s CGI visuals so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!