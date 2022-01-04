New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Interview Reveals the Film’s Main Characters

Dragon Ball Super will be launching its next big feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in 2022. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer #2 really got longtime Dragon Ball fans going, as it confirmed that Goku’s son Gohan would finally be getting up off the sidelines and getting back into the fight. Gohan has been conspicuously absent for much of Dragon Ball Super‘s run – and absence that seemed especially strange, given that Gohan was arguably the main character for much of Dragon Ball Z. Well, there’s now further good news for Dragon Ball Super fans:

It’s been confirmed that Gohan and Piccolo are indeed going to be the main characters of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero!

Iyoku says Toriyama started on Super Hero’s script back before DBS: Broly came out. It’s meant as a change of pace from the universe-scale battles of Broly and whatnot, with the story instead focusing on a threat to Earth, and Gohan+Piccolo rather than Goku+Vegeta. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 4, 2022

In an interview with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero producer Akio Iyoku, where Iyoku was able to specify a few more details about the film. According to Iyoku, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be a big change of pace for the franchise; it will be a rare story in Dragon Ball Super that keep the threat on Earth, rather than the larger cosmos; it will also be a story where Gohan and Piccolo are the main characters, rather than Goku and Vegeta.

As stated, fans of Dragon Ball Z are thrilled to have Gohan back in the spotlight. They’re also thrilled to see Gohan and his ‘true dad’ Piccolo getting the focus they deserve. There have been entire schools of thought within Dragon Ball fandom about how Piccolo is the father figure that Gohan never had in Goku, and how Dragon Ball Super has largely side-stepped Goku’s family obligations, as well as his mentorship of Gohan and Goten as the next generation of Z-Fighters to defend Earth and Universe 7. Well, now it looks like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will start some big corrective turns in Gohan’s presence in Dragon Ball Super. As with everything in the franchise right now, the question is where all this will lead down the line.

Could Gohan once again become a centerpiece of the Dragon Ball franchise? We may soon see. Here’s the synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero:

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been reformed by a group of people who have created new and mightier Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 and seek vengeance against Goku and his family.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released in Japanese theaters on April 22nd.