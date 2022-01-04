Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Apparently Made a Last-Minute Change to Gohan

In a few months, Dragon Ball Super will make its comeback with a new movie, and fans around the world are already eager to see how the film plays out. After all, the anime’s comeback is a big deal in the fandom, and this project in particular promises to give Gohan a ton of airtime. And now, a new interview is drawing attention after it confirmed one part of Gohan’s role changed last-minute…

The update comes from Nikkei Entertainment, an entertainment magazine over in Japan. It was there executive producer Akio Iyoku spoke about his work on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to date, and the exec did tell fans Akira Toriyama approved a last-minute change regarding Gohan.

According to a summary from Herms98 on Twitter, Iyoku told the magazine that Gohan was going to have his first fight with the android Gamma 1 elsewhere then shown in the trailer. If you have seen the movie’s clip, then you know the Saiyan is seen fighting Gamma 1 in the rain. Iyoku said the pair were going to fight in better weather at the start, but director Tetsuro Kodama asked Toriyama if the Dragon Ball Super fight could be given a drearier forecast.

Obviously, Toriyama agreed to the change, and the little shift has caused a stir within the fandom. After all, Gohan doesn’t have the best history fighting androids in the rain. If you will recall, Future Trunks comes from a timeline where his Gohan was killed while battling Androids 17 and 18 in the rain. Now, the main timeline is about to repeat these conditions, but fans expect Gohan to come out of this fight alive.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this skirmish turns out. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will debut this year, so fans can pencil in its spring debut. The movie is expected to hit theaters in Japan this April with international releases coming towards the summer.

What do you think of this secret Dragon Ball Super shift? Does this swap bode poorly for Gohan or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.