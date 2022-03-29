Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Director Has a Big Request for Fans

Dragon Ball Super will enter a new era when its next movie goes live, and despite a recent delay, fans are hyped to see how it goes down. It isn’t every day the anime brings back the Red Ribbon Army, and the film will make history with its CG animation. Now, the movie’s director is teasing fans with a special request once the movie goes live, and netizens will want to take his advice here.

The favor was asked over the weekend as Anime Japan got underway in Tokyo. It was there attendees were gifted promos about Dragon Ball Super featuring an interview with Tetsuro Kodama. It was there the director said the details in Dragon Ball Super make him proud, so he wants fans to pay close attention to them all.

“For this film, we have created detailed settings for accessories, costumes, vehicles, etc., which will make you say, ‘Even these things have the RR mark?!’”

Continuing, the director asked audiences to keep their eyes wide open throughout the movie (via Chronicles). “I would be glad if you could pay attention to such details. Hope you enjoy the show!”

Clearly, Kodama focused on the smallest of details as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way through production. Audiences in Japan were slated to see these nods firsthand beginning in April, but that is no longer the case. Dragon Ball Super had to move the release date after a substantial hack into Toei Animation’s internal systems sparked widespread hiatuses. Shows like One Piece and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai have been impacted by the ordeal, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has yet to secure a new release date following the hack.

