Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Shows Off Cast With New Poster

Dragon Ball Super is showing off all of the characters coming in the new movie with its latest poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It’s been quite a long time since the Dragon Ball Super TV anime came to an end, and while the releases of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and new chapters of the manga have taken the story far beyond that ending fans have been eagerly waiting for the next anime entry. This was actually on the horizon as Toei Animation was getting ready for proper franchise return with a planned release for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this Spring.

That was until Toei Animation was hit by a hack that had an impact on all of their anime releases. This ranged from everything it has going with weekly anime releases for projects such as One Piece and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, and unfortunately also meant that the planned April release for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been put on an indefinite hold. To help pass the time, the film has released a new poster showing off the extended cast and you can check it out below as spotted by @DBSChronicles and @pekindaq on Twitter:

There seem to be a number of differences between all of the looks in the newest visuals compared to the ones seen in the past, and it might be a result of Toei Animation using this extra time to make as many smaller adjustments to the film as possible before its full release (which is something the animation director noted to fans following the delay). As for when that will actually be, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero currently has no set date for its release in Japan, and has yet to reveal whether or not it’s still planning its North American release for the Summer. As for what to expect when it finally hits, Toei Animation officially describes the film as such:

“In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

What do you think? How do you feel about this newest look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Will you be checking out the new movie when it finally hits?