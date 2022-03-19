Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Features Heroes And Villains In New Art

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to once again bring the Z-Fighters to the big screen, with this movie deciding to focus more on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta as the Red Ribbon Army is set to make a comeback under new management. With the film originally set to release in Japan in April but being delayed indefinitely as a result of the hacking attack on Toei Animation, the movie is still releasing new marketing material with a new set of cards giving us new looks at the heroes and villains of the upcoming entry.

Super Hero has quite the large cast versus the previous movie in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, with Goku and Vegeta currently training off-world with the legendary Super Saiyan Broly. Taking place in the future of the series, the film was able to take many by surprise by featuring a Goten and Trunks that have aged up since the last time we saw them in both the anime and manga of Dragon Ball Super. With the movie hinting at the arrival of Gotenks in the film, it’s clear that Super Hero is keeping plenty of surprises close to its chest before its release date, which is now up in the air.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new cards that are set to arrive to hype fans up for the next film in Dragon Ball Super’s franchise, not just featuring Gohan and Piccolo, but also giving us a new look at the Red Ribbon Army alongside some returning characters from the series such as Goten, Trunks, Android 18, and Krillin:

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero Carddass Premium with NEW Illustrations, and some NEW info!

Reservation starts March 15, 2022.

The movie releases in Japan on April 22 and this Summer in North America. pic.twitter.com/l6QQ21HFRM — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 15, 2022

Originally, the movie was slated to arrive into theaters in Japan next month, April 2022, with it originally being announced that Super Hero might be hitting theaters in North America at some point this summer. However, following the hacking to Toei by a third party, the plans have had to be put on hold, alongside delays that have been seen in the likes of One Piece, Digimon, and Dragon Quest to name a few.

