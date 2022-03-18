It seems the fallout from Toei Animation’s recent hack is becoming bigger than fans ever saw coming. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now being impacted by the ongoing investigation. A new report from Toei Animation confirms the much-anticipated movie is now pushing back its release date indefinitely, and there is no word on when the movie will go live now.

The update comes from the official Dragon Ball website as the anime’s team broke the stunning news. According to the notice, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is pushing back its release date from this April over in Japan. Obviously, this means its release window in the United States and other international markets will be shifted as well. At this time, no new release date has been decided upon, but the studio says it will update fans when one is locked in.

For those who aren’t familiar with the situation at Toei Animation, the studio was targeted by hackers earlier this month. The unauthorized access is said to have tapped multiple internal systems, and a slew of production delays have already come forth from its investigation. Digimon and One Piece have delayed one round of new episodes in light of the hack, but other shows like Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

have not been so lucky.

With the studio’s hack being investigated, there is no way of knowing whether Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was directly impacted by the ordeal. Toei Animation has not said one way or another whether internal files were damaged during the hack. Of course, fans admit they never saw this kind of fallout coming from the hack when it was first made public. But now, it seems the situation is more precarious than netizens believed.

If you live in the United States, this delay likely means Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will have to shift its original release window. Toei Animation previously said the movie would premiere in global markets this summer following its Japanese debut in April. However, it seems the time schedule for everything is now being bucked. ComicBook.com will keep you updated on the movie’s shifting release date, so stay tuned for more info.

What do you make of this Dragon Ball Super update? Are you shocked by the premiere delay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.