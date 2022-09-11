Dragon Ball Super Art Pitches Cell's Return to the TV Anime

Dragon Ball Super is riding out its theatrical run in the United States, and its latest movie has put all eyes back on the anime. Thanks to Gohan and Piccolo, the series has been given a publicity boost like never before, and the stars aren't the only ones shining. Asides from Goku and Vegeta, Dragon Ball Super has put Cell back on the map, and a gorgeous piece of art is making the rounds pitching their return to the TV show.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from DBSKAKERU1 over on Twitter. The artist has put out a number of pieces since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero went live, and their newest happens to be going viral. After all, it imagines a timeline where Cell Max finishes incubating and makes its way to the battlefield.

Clearly, the art gives Cell Max a little makeover as the fully finished android isn't a behemoth. In fact, the character looks similar in stature to Perfect Cell from Dragon Ball Z. Their coloring and features might differ here and there. But in the end, this incubated warrior harkens back to Cell's most terrifying form here.

Of course, you can imagine the kind of damage Cell Max could do in this finished state. The berserk android was able to lay waste to fighters in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Piccolo had to unlock his own ultimate form to fight the baddie, and Cell Max still overpowered the Namekian. In the end, Gohan was only able to defeat Cell Max after upgrading his ultimate form, so you can get why Cell Max 2.0 would be a massive threat.

The anime's new movie may end with Cell Max destroyed, but that doesn't mean the franchise cannot bring the iconic android back into the fold. Dr. Hedo may be working for the heroes these days, but there is nothing to suggest his family is all good. Villains run in the family since the boy is Dr. Gero's grandson, and given what we know about Dragon Ball lore, Android 21 could revive Cell Max just to give her husband's successor something to work against.

Do you think the TV anime should rope Cell in for a new arc? Or should the android be left alone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.