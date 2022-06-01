Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Hints At Gohan’s True Strength

One of the stars behind Dragon Ball Super is setting up Gohan’s major power in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! As the next major feature film prepares to continue the Dragon Ball Super franchise for the first time in four long years, and one of the major reasons to be excited is the fact that Gohan and Piccolo will be the main ones defending the Earth from the next major threat this time around. With fans wanting to see more from Gohan throughout the entire Dragon Ball Super anime’s run, this could be the chance for the fan-favorite to really go all out.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero getting ready to hit theaters next month throughout Japan, the promotional materials have been teasing more and more of what to expect from Gohan’s big fight. Masako Nozawa, who stars in the film as Gohan, Goku and more, further hyped Gohan’s strength with the latest promo for the movie as she teased, “Gohan really is strong after all. While it may seem like he just studies all the time, when push comes to shove, he’s strong.” You can check out the special promo in question below:

One of the biggest criticisms fans had for Dragon Ball Super’s anime was that Gohan was pushed to the background and lost much of the power he was touting during Dragon Ball Z. He was able to get back his strength ahead of the Tournament of Power, but the more we get to see of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the more it’s clear that he’s fighting at his full Ultimate level strength. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether that’s going to be enough or whether Gohan can somehow break through this and reach a whole new level of power.

With Nozawa teasing Gohan’s strength and even series creator Akira Toriyama teasing how much more Gohan is still capable of growing, it’s a major tease as to what we might see from the fan favorite after all this time. Luckily it won’t be too much longer as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters in Japan on June 11th, and theaters throughout the world later this Summer.

