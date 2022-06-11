Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama Confirms Gohan is The Strongest Z-Fighter

✖

Gohan being the lead of the next Dragon Ball Super film has turned quite a few heads, with fans of the Shonen franchise clicking their heels as the son of Goku teams up with Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army and their new android fighters in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Now, in a recent interview with the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, the mangaka confirms once and for all that he considers Gohan to be the strongest member of the Z-Fighters, even when stacked against Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego.

The Official Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Twitter Account shared a new interview with Akira Toriyama, revealing that the creator of some of the biggest anime characters around considers Goku's son to be the strongest hero amongst the Z-Fighters, even though he doesn't have God Ki at his disposal:

"Gohan is actually stronger than anyone...or so it's said, but lately he hasn't really gotten a chance to shine. In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father Goku. I figured I'd try giving birth to a new superhero by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the Gamma androids."

Gohan has had a wild ride over the course of Dragon Ball Super, first starting as a fighter who could barely maintain a Super Saiyan transformation but training his way back in a relatively short amount of time to reclaim his "Ultimate" transformation which he discovered during the Majin Buu Arc of Dragon Ball Z. During the Tournament of Power, Gohan was one of the strongest representatives of Universe 7, and played a major role in the Moro Arc as well, creating new team-up attacks with Piccolo.

The trailers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have shown fans that Gohan now relies on both his Super Saiyan transformations as well as his Ultimate Form, with Piccolo seemingly unleashing his potential as well with a new transformation that causes the Namekian's skin to change color as well as removing the lines from the Z-Fighter's arms. While the new form has been described as unleashing Piccolo's "potential", there are still plenty of questions surrounding this transformation.

What do you think of this confirmation, Gohan fans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Dragon Ball Twitter